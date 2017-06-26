Future In Concert - Detroit, Michigan

Future In Concert – Detroit, Michigan

JustAsh
Mask Off: Future's Masks Were BEYOND Pricey

Written By: ashmac

You couldn’t miss the masks Future and his daughter, Londyn, were wearing last night at the BET Awards. When I first saw it I instantly thought of the movie “Predator,” but I’m sure it was more in promotion of his hit ‘Mask Off’.

These masks were reported at the price of $3K each!

“Each masks was made with brass frames and Swarovski crystals, Londyn’s featuring pink gold crystals while the two designed for Future contained orange, black and clear ones…. The masks were reportedly commissioned from Marianna Harutunian and Xtina Milani, and cost $3,000 per mask, with a total of three masks made.” – HNHH

If you got it, flaunt it then!

Photos