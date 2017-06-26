New Music: DJ Khaled, Nas, Travis Scott

Last night’s BET Awards had so many performances! Of course DJ Khaled had an all star line up when performing ‘I’m The One’.

“While Justin Bieber wasn’t in attendance for the performance of the smash, executive producer Asahd Khaled appeared onstage alongside father DJ Khaled for a brief moment before joining his mother back in the crowd.

The performance wasn’t over until DJ Khaled led the crowd with an impassioned call-and-response.

“When I say ‘Asahd’, you say ‘Khaled!'” he called out. Naturally, the crowd’s response pretty much cemented the young Khaled’s clout in this industry.” – HNHH

and the work continues. Khaled drops a new video for ‘It’s Secured’ feat. Nas and Travis Scott

Khaled all Summer 17.

