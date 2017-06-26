QTNA: Master P Calls Out BET

Kanye said it best, “…people never get the flowers while they can still smell em.” Master P has some words when it comes to BET and how he did not plan on attending this year’s award show.

#MasterP ain't here for the #BETAwards celebrating the life of #Prodigy of #MobbDeep after his passing because they didn't respect him when he was alive! 😳👀 @masterp #WSHH A post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop (@worldstar) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

“The Truth Hurts…BET Would Have Never Changed Their Show For Prodigy If He Was Still Alive!! It was a great thing acknowledging and celebrating the life of Prodigy and all of his accomplishments. But It’s a shame that none of these artists are told how great they are while they’re alive. Why can’t they get their flowers and tokens of appreciation while they’re still living? I know the truth hurts. I just have one serious question… Was Prodigy or Mobb Deep on BET’s radar last week… were they invited to the red carpet event, offered guest passes or an invite to perform at the awards show in the last 10 years? I’m willing to bet the answer is NO. I came to support my daughter today on the BET Experience stage but I decided that my family and I will not participate in the red carpet or awards events this year. I love my people and I support them but we really need to do better by each other. We lost a very talented brother, Prodigy. I send my condolences to his family. Hopefully, one day we can start appreciating the talented sisters and brothers while they are still alive. I know that what I am saying may ruffle a few feathers but the truth needed to be heard.” – TJB

Do you agree with Master P?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: