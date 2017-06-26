Fasho Celebrity News
PHILANDO CASTILE: Mother Reaches $3 Million Settlement

Posted 5 hours ago
The mother of Philando Castile, a black man who was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop last July, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in her wrongful death lawsuit against the city of St. Anthony.

The shooting gained widespread attention after Castile’s girlfriend live-streamed its emotional aftermath on Facebook.

If you haven’t seen the widely shown dashcam video, Castile informs officer Jeronimo Yanez that he has a gun in the car and has a permit for it. As he reaches for the permit, Officer Yanez opens fire.

The cop later testified he believed Castile was reaching for the gun and he feared for his life. Yanez was charged with manslaughter but acquitted. Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, will receive $2.95 million in the settlement. (Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • No amount of money can take away her grief.
  • The settlement avoids a wrongful death trial which could have taken years in court.
  • Castile’s girlfriend Diamond Reynolds and her four-year-old daughter were in the car at the time of the fatal shooting.
Photos