MIGOS, JOE BUDDEN: Red Carpet Beef

It wouldn’t be BET Awards weekend without at least a little drama.

Migos and Joe Budden almost shot the fair one on the red carpet Sunday night before the show started. The Atlanta rappers were filming an interview with the Everyday Struggle host when things started getting heated. Budden’s co-host, DJ Akademiks, asked the group why Takeoff was left off the hit single “Bad and Boujee.” Takeoff took offense and responded with a rhetorical question, asking, “Does it look like I was left off “Bad and Boujee’?”

After words were exchanged, Budden called to wrap the interview up. Shortly after, he dropped his mic and walked off set. That’s when Migos stood up and started to physically intimidate Joe’s co-hosts, who asked for a security guard to intervene.

Despite the tempers flaring, it looks like cooler heads prevailed — this time. (TMZ)

