Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

MIGOS, JOE BUDDEN: Red Carpet Beef

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

It wouldn’t be BET Awards weekend without at least a little drama.

Migos and Joe Budden almost shot the fair one on the red carpet Sunday night before the show started. The Atlanta rappers were filming an interview with the Everyday Struggle host when things started getting heated. Budden’s co-host, DJ Akademiks, asked the group why Takeoff was left off the hit single “Bad and Boujee.” Takeoff took offense and responded with a rhetorical question, asking, “Does it look like I was left off “Bad and Boujee’?”

After words were exchanged, Budden called to wrap the interview up. Shortly after, he dropped his mic and walked off set. That’s when Migos stood up and started to physically intimidate Joe’s co-hosts, who asked for a security guard to intervene.

Despite the tempers flaring, it looks like cooler heads prevailed — this time. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Joe Budden is always looking for a fight — but this time he couldn’t get away quick enough.
  • There are some artists who don’t appreciate being put in the hot seat.
  • Chances are, they’ll cross paths again sooner or later.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Beef , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , joe budden , Migos , red carpet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This ‘L&HH’ Star Has Some Advice For Safaree…
 7 hours ago
06.26.17
Report: Lil Kim Being Investigated After Robbery In…
 8 hours ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 9 hours ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 18 hours ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 19 hours ago
06.26.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 20 hours ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 4 days ago
06.22.17
Photos