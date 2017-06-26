Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven

Utah Jazz v LA Clippers – Game Seven

Photo by Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Beyonce Watch: The Carter Twins Are Home!

Written By: ashmac

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

For all my Beyhive fans, you’ve been patiently waiting for a Carter Twins update and we finally got one!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins are out of the hospital and at home … and the home is a ridiculous Malibu estate … TMZ has confirmed. The twins were at UCLA Medical Center for a week and a half, and we’re told toward the end of last week, they were released. TMZ broke the story … the twins were born prematurely and placed under lights … presumably to cure jaundice. The boy and girl now join Blue Ivy and their parents at a spectacular $400,000-a-month Malibu rental … as the Daily Mail first reported. It sits on 6.3 acres with jetliner views of the Pacific…” – TMZ

Welcome home

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

74 photos Launch gallery

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

Continue reading We Love Blue Ivy Carter

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

WHATS TRENDING Guess What Famous White Comedian Is A Member Of A Historically Black Fraternity 16 Year-Old #NIAGREEN Gets a Beatdown From Mom on Facebook Live For Being a “Thot” #MrStealYourGrandma Reminding Us Age Aint Nothin But a Number! What Ever Happened To The Singer, Tweet?  

ashmac , beyonce , carter twins , home , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , This Just In

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This ‘L&HH’ Star Has Some Advice For Safaree…
 7 hours ago
06.26.17
Report: Lil Kim Being Investigated After Robbery In…
 8 hours ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 9 hours ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 18 hours ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 19 hours ago
06.26.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 20 hours ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 4 days ago
06.22.17
Photos