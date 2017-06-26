2017 BET Awards - Show

2017 BET Awards – Show

Photo by 2017 BET Awards - Show

JustAsh
Remy Wins Big at The 2017 BET Awards

but Shots Fired!

Written By: ashmac

Posted 5 hours ago
2017 BET Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Remy Ma broke Nicki Minaj’s 7 year strong grip on this award!

While accepting her award, she shared encouraging words how second chances are possible, keep your head up, thanked her husband, Fat Joe, then things turned…

LOL.

