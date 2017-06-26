Remy Wins Big at The 2017 BET Awards

Remy Ma broke Nicki Minaj’s 7 year strong grip on this award!

While accepting her award, she shared encouraging words how second chances are possible, keep your head up, thanked her husband, Fat Joe, then things turned…

Remy Ma With An EPIC Acceptance Speech 😳🔥🔥🔥!!! pic.twitter.com/ijAHqZu0dm — Today'sLoop (@TodaysLoop) June 26, 2017

LOL.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: