Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way At The BET Awards

Xscape is back like they never left. The iconic 1990s female R&B group made a triumphant return to the stage during the 2017 BET Awards, and the women made the moment count.
LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, Tameka Harris, and Kandi Burruss took the stage to remind us exactly why we fell in love with them all those years ago. The audience at the show — and at home — were on their feet from start to finish and Twitter was lit. T.I., where ya at?
See a clip from the performance below:
Twitter couldn’t contain their excitement:
https://twitter.com/brownandbella/status/879157471146913792
We can’t wait for these ladies to go on tour.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
5 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 1 of 5
2. MigosSource:Radio One 2 of 5
3. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNationSource:Instagram 3 of 5
4. T.I.Source:Radio One 4 of 5
5. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 5 of 5
comments – Add Yours