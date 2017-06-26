Is Cincinnati On The List For Jay-Z’s Listening Parties??

Unfortunately Jay-z’s Listening parties for his new album want be coming to Cincinnati. But if you are willing to travel, Chicago is the closest place to partake in this historic event. Chek out the dates below.

A list of the cities and locations of 4:44’s #TIDALXSPRINT Experience’ release parties reads as follows:

ATLANTA: 2007 MOUNT ZION RD MORROW, GA

HOSTED BY: DJ INFAMOUS

BOSTON: 65R BOSTON ST STE 100 DORCHESTER, MA

HOSTED BY: DJ CHUBBY CHUB C

CHICAGO: 3513 W DEVON AVE CHICAGO, IL

HOSTED BY: DJ PHARRIS

LAS VEGAS: 9821 S. EASTERN AVE, SUITE 2 LAS VEGAS, NV

HOSTED BY: DJ FRANZEN

LOS ANGELES: 3396 W. CENTURY BLVD INGLEWOOD, CA

HOSTED BY: DJ MIKE DANGER

LOS ANGELES: 364 SOUTH LA CIENEGA BLVD WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

HOSTED BY: DJ DAMAGE

MIAMI: 1201 LINCOLN RD MIAMI BEACH, FL

HOSTED BY: DJ E-FEEZY

NEW YORK: 175 5TH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY

HOSTED BY: DJ CIPHA SOUNDS

NEW YORK: 456 FULTON STREET BROOKLYN, NY

HOSTED BY: DJ ENUFF

NEW YORK: 57 W 42ND STREET NEW YORK, NY

HOSTED BY: DJ KAST ONE

PHILADELPHIA: 4640 ROOSEVELT BLVD. SUITE 12 PHILADELPHIA, PA

HOSTED BY: DJ RL

WASHINGTON, DC: 8501 FENTON ST SILVER SPRING, MD

HOSTED BY: DJ QUICKSILVA

