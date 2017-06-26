Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Is Cincinnati On The List For Jay-Z’s Listening Parties??

Written By: DJ J.Dough

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment
2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty

Unfortunately Jay-z’s Listening parties for his new album want be coming to Cincinnati. But if you are willing to travel, Chicago is the closest place to partake in this historic event. Chek out the dates below.

A list of the cities and locations of 4:44’s #TIDALXSPRINT Experience’ release parties reads as follows:

ATLANTA: 2007 MOUNT ZION RD MORROW, GA
HOSTED BY: DJ INFAMOUS

BOSTON: 65R BOSTON ST STE 100 DORCHESTER, MA
HOSTED BY: DJ CHUBBY CHUB C

CHICAGO: 3513 W DEVON AVE CHICAGO, IL
HOSTED BY: DJ PHARRIS

LAS VEGAS: 9821 S. EASTERN AVE, SUITE 2 LAS VEGAS, NV
HOSTED BY: DJ FRANZEN

LOS ANGELES: 3396 W. CENTURY BLVD INGLEWOOD, CA
HOSTED BY: DJ MIKE DANGER

LOS ANGELES: 364 SOUTH LA CIENEGA BLVD WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HOSTED BY: DJ DAMAGE

MIAMI: 1201 LINCOLN RD MIAMI BEACH, FL
HOSTED BY: DJ E-FEEZY

NEW YORK: 175 5TH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY
HOSTED BY: DJ CIPHA SOUNDS

NEW YORK: 456 FULTON STREET BROOKLYN, NY
HOSTED BY: DJ ENUFF

NEW YORK: 57 W 42ND STREET NEW YORK, NY
HOSTED BY: DJ KAST ONE

PHILADELPHIA: 4640 ROOSEVELT BLVD. SUITE 12 PHILADELPHIA, PA
HOSTED BY: DJ RL

WASHINGTON, DC: 8501 FENTON ST SILVER SPRING, MD
HOSTED BY: DJ QUICKSILVA

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Is Cincinnati On The List For Jay-Z’s Listening Parties??

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 7 hours ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 15 hours ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 4 days ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 6 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 6 days ago
06.20.17
Photos