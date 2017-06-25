News & Gossip
Lil Kim Named In BET Weekend Robbery

Written By: DJ J.Dough

Posted 1 hour ago
Lil Kim

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

According to TMZ, Lil Kim and her entourage rented a house for a BET weekend party, but the house was not up to par for the Brooklyn-born rapper. After speaking with management in an attempt to get her deposit back, the discussion went awry, the police were called to help settle the dispute. Read More

Photos