Lil Kim Named In BET Weekend Robbery

According to TMZ, Lil Kim and her entourage rented a house for a BET weekend party, but the house was not up to par for the Brooklyn-born rapper. After speaking with management in an attempt to get her deposit back, the discussion went awry, the police were called to help settle the dispute. Read More
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
5 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 1 of 5
2. MigosSource:Radio One 2 of 5
3. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNationSource:Instagram 3 of 5
4. T.I.Source:Radio One 4 of 5
5. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 5 of 5
comments – Add Yours