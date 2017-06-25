Safaree Gets Jumped

Soon many questions when it comes to Safaree getting jumped at DJ Khaled’s BET Awards party. Many wondered if it actually happened, is Meek Mill a part of it, and how clean Safaree’s all white outfit stayed through it all.

#PressPlay : Video footage of #Safaree getting allegedly getting "jumped" just hit the street #meekmill A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

#PressPlay : #Safaree explains what happened in the video (see previous post). He claims #MeekMill and crew jumped him at #DJKhaled #AngelBrinks party! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Judging by the evidence presented. You think Meek is involved or nah?

