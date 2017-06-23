The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Did Balenciaga Rip Off Swizz Beats? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
The hip-hop world is certainly not unused to high-fashion brands ripping off some of its most iconic branding. Recently, Gucci came under fire for stealing from Harlem’s famous Dapper Dan, and were made to answer for their theft. The latest accusation comes from Swizz Beats, who was the mind behind the early 2000s Ruff Ryders fashion craze.

Well, Balenciaga might just have taken the iconic Ruff Ryders logo and tried to use it in their Spring 2018 collection without giving proper credit to where it’s due. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos