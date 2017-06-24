JustAsh
Bill Cosby Is Going On Tour

Posted 1 hour ago
Bill Cosby Trial Continues After Defense Rests

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Just days after the announcement of Bill’s mistrial, Bill plans on giving back to educate young adults by conducting various public free seminars on sexual assault.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesman said,

“I received hundreds of calls from civic organizations and churches requesting for Mr. Cosby to speak to young men and women about the judicial system…

This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today. And they need to know what they are facing when they are hanging out and partying when they are doing things they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects married men.”

I mean, I guess they have a point.

 

Photos