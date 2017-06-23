BET AWARDS: This Sunday!

We’re just two days away from the 21st annual BET Awards.

Sunday’s show features performances from Mary J. Blige, ASAP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, SZA, XScape, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Migos, Future and Tamar Braxton.

Presenters include Issa Rae, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx, Demetrius Shipp Junior, Remy Ma, Irv Gotti and the cast of the upcoming movie Detroit.

Beyonce leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Bruno Mars at five. Solange, Chance the Rapper and Migos are tied at four nods a piece.

The BET Awards, hosted by Leslie Jones, air live from L.A. on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Fasho Thoughts: