Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

BET AWARDS: This Sunday!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

We’re just two days away from the 21st annual BET Awards.

Sunday’s show features performances from Mary J. Blige, ASAP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, SZAXScape, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Migos, Future and Tamar Braxton.

Presenters include Issa RaeJada Pinkett SmithQueen LatifahJamie FoxxDemetrius Shipp JuniorRemy MaIrv Gotti and the cast of the upcoming movie Detroit. 

Beyonce leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Bruno Mars at five. Solange, Chance the Rapper and Migos are tied at four nods a piece.

The BET Awards, hosted by Leslie Jones, air live from L.A. on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

2017 BET AWARD NOMINATIONS – You do not have permission to view this object.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Will A-listers like Kanye, Drake and Rihanna even bother to show up?
  • We’re guessing Jay and Beyonce are staying home, but maybe they’ll send in a video.
  • Producers are likely scrambling to put together a last-minute Prodigy tribute.
  • Chance the Rapper and New Edition will both receive special honors Sunday night.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Meet The Stylist Behind The Stylist Suite At The BET Experience

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Stylist Behind The Stylist Suite At The BET Experience

Continue reading BET AWARDS: This Sunday!

Meet The Stylist Behind The Stylist Suite At The BET Experience

Some of fashions most influential stylists will unite for one fabulous event to kick off the 2017 BET Experience. Curated by Darralynn Hutson, the Stylist Suite celebrates TV and film’s top Hollywood celebrity stylists and union costume designers. Check out this year’s panel of designers and if you’re in town for the BET Awards, stop by the Stylist Suite on Wednesday June 21, 2017 between 4PM – 9PM. More Information: www.stylistssuite.com

bet awards , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , sunday , This

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 hours ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 3 days ago
06.21.17
Photos