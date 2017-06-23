HUNG JURY: A Mistrial Declared In The Ray Tensing Case

Cincinnati what are your thoughts??? A second mistrial has been declared in the Ray Tensing trial after a jury said it could not come to a unanimous decision.

The jury deliberated for more than 31 hours on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter against the former University of Cincinnati officer who shot unarmed motorist Sam DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop. (WLWT)

Judge Leslie Ghiz sent the jurors back to deliberations Friday morning after they said they could not reach a unanimous verdict.

People this is why we must vote. Your vote does matter & we have to get the right Judges in place that will fight for the people.