Rickey Smiley: Where’s All The White Outrage About Philando Castile? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
The Minnesota police officer who murdered Philando Castile in front of his girlfriend and child, was acquitted this week. That makes yet another officer who doesn’t have to answer for unjustly ending somebody’s life in a list so long we’ve lost count. The black community, though outraged, is unsurprised for the most part, while still mourning the loss of a man who didn’t deserve to die just because a guy with a gun was afraid of him.

But while we protest, and speak out, the radio silence from white folks and the NRA is the loudest thing one could possibly here. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

June 22: This Day in Black Music History

June 22: This Day in Black Music History

June 22: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Photos