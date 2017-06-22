Rickey Smiley: Where’s All The White Outrage About Philando Castile? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Minnesota police officer who murdered Philando Castile in front of his girlfriend and child, was acquitted this week. That makes yet another officer who doesn’t have to answer for unjustly ending somebody’s life in a list so long we’ve lost count. The black community, though outraged, is unsurprised for the most part, while still mourning the loss of a man who didn’t deserve to die just because a guy with a gun was afraid of him.

But while we protest, and speak out, the radio silence from white folks and the NRA is the loudest thing one could possibly here. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

