Juicy Says She Knows The Names Beyonce & Jay Z’s Twins [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed their two new babies into the world this week! Reportedly, the new little ones stayed in the hospital for a little while over some “minor complications.” Grandpa Mathew Knowles is the one who confirmed the news on Twitter, but he wasn’t able to provide any additional information for the eager fans.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Juicy, however, says she knows the names of the twins! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hiring A Surrogate To Compete With Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Wasn’t Kim Kardashian At Beyonce’s Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Didn’t Mathew Knowles Get Invited To Beyonce’s Push Party? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]