Juicy Says She Knows The Names Beyonce & Jay Z’s Twins [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed their two new babies into the world this week! Reportedly, the new little ones stayed in the hospital for a little while over some “minor complications.” Grandpa Mathew Knowles is the one who confirmed the news on Twitter, but he wasn’t able to provide any additional information for the eager fans.

Juicy, however, says she knows the names of the twins! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

They’re here…Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins and Blue Ivy is finally a big sis! And trust, Twitter had a lot to say about their arrival!

