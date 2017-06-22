DeMario Jackson Will Not Return to “Bachelor in Paradise”

says he will not return to the set of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

According to TMZ, the contestant – who also competed for Rachel Lindsay’s final rose on “The Bachelorette” – says he’s suffered from anxiety ever since his drunken swimming pool sex with fellow “BIP” contestant Corinne Olympios during filming made headlines. The scandal caused production to temporarily shut down and prompted a sexual misconduct investigation by Warner Bros.

Both were reportedly drinking heavily during their oral encounter, and Olympios had initially claimed that she was too drunk to give consent, but Warner Bros cleared Jackson of any wrongdoing. Still, TMZ is reporting that he is not interested in returning to the show:

We’re told DeMario claims producers spoke to his lawyer and invited him back on the show, but he’s done. Other sources dispute that he was invited back and say no decision has been made. We’re told DeMario now wants to ditch reality TV for a career as an on-air personality. Our sources also tell us Corinne has not been invited back, and it’s highly likely she will never re-appear on ‘B.I.P.’ or any other ‘Bachelor’ franchise.

