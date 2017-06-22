Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go On A Speaking Tour About Sexual Assault

His spokespeople back him up.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Thurgood Marshall College Fund 25th Awards Gala - Inside

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty


Bill Cosby has really got some nerve. After his recent sexual assault trial was declared a mistrial, the comedian wants to go on a speaking tour on “how to avoid being accused of sexual assault.”

Cosby’s spokespeople, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, went on Good Day Alabama and said the comedian was planning a series of town halls this summer to talk to young people. “This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today,” Wyatt said. “They need to know what their facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing and it also affects married men.” Benson adds that people need to be educated on what can be legally deemed sexual assault.

Considering over 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault, it’s shocking the comedian would dare go on a speaking tour about the subject. Not to mention, this sounds more like of tour on how to not get legally charged, instead of a serious conversation about consent, exploitation, and body autonomy.

SMDH.

 

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go On A Speaking Tour About Sexual Assault

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 hours ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 3 days ago
06.21.17
Photos