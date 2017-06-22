Fasho Celebrity News
Did You Know Quavo Of The Migos Can Ball? [VIDEO]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 38 mins ago
Quavo of The Migos isn’t just dominant on the charts.

Quavo’s shooting ability on the court has been known to the masses since he participated in a game of knockout with Chance the Rapper and Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner. Now he’s displaying that same shooting touch in pickup basketball games.

While in Los Angeles recently, Quavo found time to have a quick hoop session with University of Arizona commit Shareef O’Neal, son of Shaquille O’Neal. Quavo’s offensive attack might not be the smoothest, but it is effective. And after the results of this first pickup game, Shareef seems to want another crack at Quavo on the court. Shaq’s son tweeted, “Quavo and I hoopin’ again this week. Part 2? Either we team up or we go at it again.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Quavo needs to be in the celebrity all star game this year.
  • Huncho can do it all.
  • It’s gotta be embarrassing for a top athlete to be beat by a full-time musician. Can Shareef out-rap Quavo? We’re guessing no.
  • Aaron Carter once sang about going one-on-one with Shaq — and beating him. Now, almost two decades later, Quavo is rapping about besting Shaq’s kid.
