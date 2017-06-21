Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow 24HRS Ft Ty Dolla Sign,Wiz Khalifa – “What You Like” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 43 mins ago
Leave a comment

ATL Native 24HRS has been making plays on the music scene collabing with Ty Dolla Sign in recent months. This time around 24HRS assures you that he can provide “What you Like”. 24HRS calls on both Ty Dolla Sign & Wiz Khalifa for his summer anthem “What you Like” produced by Hit Boy. Watch the trio have a blast pool side with some exotic models at exclusive mansion pool. Watch the visual below, this is “What You Like”.

 

 

10 Summer Hits That Were On Your Playlist A Decade Ago

5 photos Launch gallery

10 Summer Hits That Were On Your Playlist A Decade Ago

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow 24HRS Ft Ty Dolla Sign,Wiz Khalifa – “What You Like” (Video)

10 Summer Hits That Were On Your Playlist A Decade Ago

 

#FollowTheCrown:

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King / King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow

101.1 The Wiz , 24hrs , HIP-HOP , hit boy , King Sharif 7 to 12 , Mr 7 to 12 , pop , rap , Sharif D. King Show , Taylor Gang , Ty Dolla Sign , VIDEO , What you Like , wiz khalifa , wiz loud , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 1 day ago
06.21.17
DJ Khaled’s Electric Daisy Carnival Set Was A…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’
 1 day ago
06.20.17
LL Cool J’s Daughter Italia Get’s Married [pics]
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Remember The Time: Five Of The Dopest BET…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Still In The…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Young Thug Declares Himself The New 2pac
 2 days ago
06.19.17
B.o.B Talks Being An Independent Artist In a…
 4 days ago
06.18.17
D.R.A.M. is The Life of The Party at…
 4 days ago
06.18.17
Juvenile Jailed For $150,000 In Unpaid Child Support
 4 days ago
06.18.17
Dr. Dre Donates 10 million To Compton High…
 5 days ago
06.17.17
Photos