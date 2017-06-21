SharifDKingShow 24HRS Ft Ty Dolla Sign,Wiz Khalifa – “What You Like” (Video)

ATL Native 24HRS has been making plays on the music scene collabing with Ty Dolla Sign in recent months. This time around 24HRS assures you that he can provide “What you Like”. 24HRS calls on both Ty Dolla Sign & Wiz Khalifa for his summer anthem “What you Like” produced by Hit Boy. Watch the trio have a blast pool side with some exotic models at exclusive mansion pool. Watch the visual below, this is “What You Like”.

