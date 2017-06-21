Fasho Celebrity News
KIM KARDASHIAN: Hires Surrogate Mother!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian will not take the risk of carrying another baby.

TMZ reports that Kim and Kanye West have picked a surrogate mother. An agency helped them find a woman to carry their third child to term.

It sounds like Kim will donate eggs to be fertilized by Kanye. An embryo will be implanted in their surrogate. This woman will earn around 50-grand. She’s paid 4500 monthly during the pregnancy.

She can afford to pay the fees. Today, Kim’s new Crème Contour & Highlight Kit go on sale. Doors open at 9 this morning on the west coast. She’s projected to take home 14 million dollars in a matter a five minutes.

The surrogacy contract requires a clean lifestyle. No drugs, no smoking, not even drinking throughout the pregnancy. But it goes even further, stipulating not raw fish, not hair dyes, no hot tub swimming or changing of kitty litter.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Khloe Kardashian had contemplated being the surrogate on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
  • No word of the surrogate participating in the reality series.
  • The story is so specific that somebody in the family must’ve leaked the details to TMZ.
  • Is this some attempt by Kim to overshadow Beyoncé’s twins?
  • The kitty litter clause in the contract is not unusual. A parasite lives in the droppings, and can infect the fetus, causing birth defects.
Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

