#SharifDKingShow Joe Gifted Ft. Fronstreet – "Water" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 35 mins ago
Joe Gifted, a artist out of the south has been making waves with his water single. This looks to be a big summer for Joe Gifted. Peep the way Joe Gifted balls out in his latest visual for his hype “water” track.

 

 

Fresh Kicks Sneaker Party w/ Fresh Empire at Mondawmin

Fresh Kicks/Fresh Empire Sneaker Party at Mondawmin Mall

Fresh Kicks/Fresh Empire Sneaker Party at Mondawmin Mall

Fresh Kicks/Fresh Empire Sneaker Party at Mondawmin Mall

 

Photos