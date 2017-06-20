Fasho Celebrity News
Will You Buy The New Kim K New Beauty Products??? #KKWBEAUTY

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

This time tomorrow, Kim Kardashian will be $14 million richer.

Her new KKW beauty line is predicted to sell out in just five minutes. The Creme Contour & Highlight Kit costs $48. The first batch of 300,000 is available tomorrow at her signature website KKW Beauty.

Opinions are mixed if Kim’s contouring kits will cut into sales of little sister Kylie Jenner’s LipKit craze. At only age 19, she’s the youngest on the Forbes Magazine list of top 100 highest paid celebrities. Kylie banked 41 million dollars last year. Put another way, she earns another million dollars every eight days.

Kim told Women’s Wear Daily that Kylie shouldn’t worry about their beauty businesses sabotaging sales saying, “I am older. We definitely have a different audience. We won’t run into that overlap. A lot of my stuff is going to be for skin.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The secret to their success is limiting supply to increase immediate demand.
  • Kylie and Kim have nearly 200 million combined Instagram followers, but release products 300,000 at a time.
  • In April, Kim and Kylie Cosmetics partnered crème lipstick. It sold out in minutes, netting them 13 million dollars.
  • Of all the sisters, Kim and Kylie make the most bank, followed by Kendall Jenner.
