BEYONCE, JAY Z: Twins Still in Hospital

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 5 mins ago
There are more details coming out about Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s newborn twins.

The babies were born last week and, according to sources close to the family, are still in the hospital because they were born premature. According to TMZ, the babies are “under the lights,” which is not uncommon for preemies. It’s not known how early the babies were born. Beyonce only announced her pregnancy about four months ago.

As for the gender of the babies, Us Weekly is reporting that they are a boy and a girl. Let’s continue to pray for them.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • How long the babies will remain the hospital may depend on just how early they were born.
  • You can be sure the twins are receiving the best care imaginable.
  • How lucky for Blue Ivy to have a little sister and brother.
