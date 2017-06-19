The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
“First Day Out” Rapper Tee Grizzley On How His Time In Prison Changed Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Headkrack got the chance to talk to Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley at his first time at Birthday Bash. He talked about being home, and free, after being in prison for 3 years, and the hardest part of that time. He also talks about being a part of a labor force in prison, but not being paid enough to live off of it, and how the whole experience has made him a better man.

Tee also reveals where he is headed to when he is officially free and off parole in October, and being grateful that his single, “First Day Out” made it out of his city. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos