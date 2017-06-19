Fasho Celebrity News
Katy Perry Makes Twitter History!!!

Posted 1 hour ago
Congratulations to Katy Perry. She’s waking this morning with the number-one album, Witness.

And, she just became the first Twitter user with more than 100 million followers. (Variety)

The official Twitter account announced the milestone in a tweet on Friday, “Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @KatyPerry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty.”

However, there’s some controversy about the number. The TwitterAudit service says only one-third of Katy Perry’s followers are authentic.

TwitterAudit believes every celebrity account has inflated follower numbers. Either bogus bots or fake accounts make up a sizeable fraction of followers. According to TwitterAudit, Katy’s rival Taylor Swift has the most legitimate followers with 74 million. (Cosmo)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Katy Perry is riding a wave of headlines all the way to the bank.
  • Top five Twitter accounts, according to TwitterAudit are Taylor Swift, Barack Obama (71 million), Ellen DeGeneres (50 million), Kim Kardashian (45 million) and Ariana Grande (40 million).
  • TwitterAudit believes half of President Donald Trump’s followers are bots. Probably bots coded by Russian hackers.
Photos