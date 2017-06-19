LONDON HIGH-RISE FIRE: Death Toll Reaches 79

British authorities can now confirm that 79 people are dead or missing after last week’s fire at a high-rise apartment building in London.

The police commander released a statement putting the death toll number at 79, which was up from an earlier figure of 58. Investigators are considering criminal charges against the building’s managers who are accused of neglecting the building for years. They are specifically looking into whether insulation that is flammable and banned in the UK was used in a renovation of the building. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

It sounds like a lot of people could end up in jail after this investigation.

Prime Minister Theresa May is under a lot of pressure to figure out what went wrong and punish those responsible.

There is some good news to report. Five people who had been reported missing, were found safe.

