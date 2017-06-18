The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Discuss Why They Had Beef On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment


Everyone knows that Gary With Da Tea and Juicy are partners in crime; two peas in a pod! So it was surprising to Rickey Smiley when they started beefing on “Rickey Smiley For Real.” They both explain their respective sides of the story, and why, for a moment, they had to work through a rough patch.

Plus, everyone talks about their favorite outtakes that they would love to see aired on the show! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy Loses It During Game Night On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Juicy Proved To Be Unbothered By Her Haters Yet Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Cusses Rickey Smiley Out On His Boat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Ruins Black Tony’s Excitement When He Comes To Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

