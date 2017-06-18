Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Discuss Why They Had Beef On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Everyone knows that Gary With Da Tea and Juicy are partners in crime; two peas in a pod! So it was surprising to Rickey Smiley when they started beefing on “Rickey Smiley For Real.” They both explain their respective sides of the story, and why, for a moment, they had to work through a rough patch.

Plus, everyone talks about their favorite outtakes that they would love to see aired on the show! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

