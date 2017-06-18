The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: Why Fights Broke Out At “Rickey Smiley For Real” Viewing Party [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment


In Bernice Jenkins church announcements, she issues an apology on behalf of the curtsey committee. When people came to church for the viewing party for “Rickey Smiley For Real,” the cable went out as soon as the show started! The attendees didn’t take it too well. Listen to the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

Photos