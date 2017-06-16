Officer Who Shot Philando Castile Found Not Guilty On All Charges

The jury handed down the verdict after 27 hours of deliberating.
Jeronimo Yanez, the officer who fatally shot Philando Castile, 32, was found not guilty by a Minnesota jury on Friday afternoon.
The jury was ordered to keep deliberating after being embroiled in deadlock for the past week.
The Minneapolis Star-Tribune writes:
“After 27 hours of deliberation spanning five days, the jury of seven men and five women, including two people of color, reached its verdict shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. It was read in court at 2:45 p.m.
The jury delivered the verdicts before a packed courtroom, which included Castile’s family.
Yanez, 29, was charged in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm for killing Castile, 32, last July 6 in Falcon Heights. Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her daughter, then 4, were also in the car at the time. Reynolds livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook, drawing worldwide attention to Castile’s death.”
