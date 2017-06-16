Uncategorized
Officer Who Shot Philando Castile Found Not Guilty On All Charges

Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man During Traffic Stop Near St. Paul

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

The jury handed down the verdict after 27 hours of deliberating.

 

Jeronimo Yanez, the officer who fatally shot Philando Castile, 32, was found not guilty by a Minnesota jury on Friday afternoon.

The jury was ordered to keep deliberating after being embroiled in deadlock for the past week.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune writes:

“After 27 hours of deliberation spanning five days, the jury of seven men and five women, including two people of color, reached its verdict shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. It was read in court at 2:45 p.m.

The jury delivered the verdicts before a packed courtroom, which included Castile’s family.

Yanez, 29, was charged in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm for killing Castile, 32, last July 6 in Falcon Heights. Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Rey­nolds, and her daughter, then 4, were also in the car at the time. Reynolds livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook, drawing worldwide attention to Castile’s death.”

SOURCE: Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Police Department Linked To Philando Castile’s Death Looks To Leave City With The Bill

Police Officer Charged In Shooting Death Of Philando Castile

 

