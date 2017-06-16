The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Praise Break: Bill Withers “Lovely Day” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Rickey Smiley dedicates this Praise Break to all the dads out there for Father’s Day. Click on the audio player to hear Bill Withers‘ Lovely Day in this Praise Break on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

