#SharifDKingShow Amir Obe – "Wish You Well" #NOTCW

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
Def Jam Signee Amir Obe finally releases the visual for his trending track “Wish You Well” off his latest None Of The Clocks Work” EP. Amir Obe has gained a bunch of new fans with this new project which speaks to doing well for his self while touring. Amir Obe takes his meaningful track and creates a new vibe for the song, making it more of a horror video than anything. From the mannequins to the blood drippings, and the crazy ballerina you can expect to find a few surprises of your own while watching. Peep the visual below.

 

 



Photos