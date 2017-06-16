SharifDKingShow Amir Obe – “Wish You Well” #NOTCW

Def Jam Signee Amir Obe finally releases the visual for his trending track “Wish You Well” off his latest None Of The Clocks Work” EP. Amir Obe has gained a bunch of new fans with this new project which speaks to doing well for his self while touring. Amir Obe takes his meaningful track and creates a new vibe for the song, making it more of a horror video than anything. From the mannequins to the blood drippings, and the crazy ballerina you can expect to find a few surprises of your own while watching. Peep the visual below.

