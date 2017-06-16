SharifDKingShow DJ Khaled Ft Rihanna, Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Video) #WeTheBest

Khaled brings along another major key with his latest power play, calling on Bad Girl Ri Ri and Pen Griffey the popular RnB Crooner to come together, taking some of their “Wild Thoughts” and placing it on one track. Dj Khaled truly has a lot to be grateful for including the video which includes tons of fun party moments to match the “Wild Thoughts.” The “Wild Thoughts” track and visual sets the tone for what the summer may look like, bright lights, memorable nights dancing til the summer comes up. Dj Khaled’s “Grateful” album drops June 23rd, 2 days after summer officially arrives. I think it’s safe to say this could very well be the summer soundtrack. Get your dose of “Wild Thoughts” below.

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow