ALL EYEZ ON ME: In Theaters Today!!! [VIDEO]

The new Tupac bio-pic, All Eyez on Me, hits theaters today (Friday).
The film stars Demetrius Shipp Junior as Tupac Shakur. His co-stars include Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan and Jamal Woolard as Biggie Smalls.
ALL EYEZ ON ME: Tupac Shakur (Demetrius Shipp Junior) records “California Love.” OC: [music fades] :51
Demetrius Shipp Junior talks about reflecting the different personas of Tupac in All Eyez on Me. :16 OC:…seen it before.
“Everybody has the ‘Pac that they love. I love the poetic Pac. I love the Thug Life Pac. I love the philosopher Pac. But I want them to be able to see it all in a way that they haven’t seen it before.”
All Eyez on Me star Demetrius Shipp Junior talks about why people connected to Tupac. :09 OC:…feel that.
“He cared about people in general. And in his music, the energy — that energy was palpable. You can feel that.”
Talk About It:
- Will it be better or worse than Notorious?
- Is Tupac the GOAT — or overrated?
- Jamal Woolard has played Biggie twice now — think he could go on the road doing a Biggie tribute act?
- All Eyez on Me was the title of Tupac’s fourth album.
- The movie includes two stars from The Walking Dead: Danai Gurira (Michonne) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie).
- The film opens June 16th, on what would have been the rapper’s 46th birthday.