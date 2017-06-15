Uncategorized
Draymond Green Takes Yet Another Shot at the Cavaliers During the Warriors Parade

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 18 hours ago
Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty


OAKLAND, Calif.– The always outspoken Draymond Green took a shot at the Cavaliers during the Warriors championship parade on Thursday.

The Golden State forward wore a T-shirt with the word “Quickie” and the Larry O’Brien Trophy. But the “Q” looked a lot like the one used for Quicken Loans Arena, the home of the Cavs.

It didn’t take long for folks on Twitter to notice the similarities.

LeBron James trolled Golden State by wearing an Ultimate Warrior shirt after Cleveland won the title last year.

“I can’t forget the Ultimate Warrior shirt last year from LeBron and you know, the 3-1 tombstone cookies, and all that,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I was waiting on this moment.”

Green said it was his idea to make the shirt and they were printed in Cleveland.


READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jonathan Bachman and Getty Images

First through Third Tweet, Video, and Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Fourth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

