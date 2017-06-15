Jerrod Carmichael Sounds Off on NBC Pulling an Episode of His Sitcom

“I thought that [the] episode would have an opportunity to talk about these tragedies in a meaningful way. You know, really lend itself to conversation,” Carmichael told host Chelsea Handler. “A lot of times when things like this happen, and someone wants to talk about it in an outlet that’s not the news, people will say, ‘Too soon!’ But when is it not too soon? Unfortunately these things happen constantly, and it’s a thing that breaks all of our hearts.”

As Uproxx‘s Alan Sepinwall noted in his review of the first five episodes (including “Shoot-Up-Able”), “[t]here’s something about the collision of loud sitcom punchlines with incredibly difficult topics that’s made Carmichael Show one of TV’s best and most unexpected comedies.” And judging by Carmichael’s description of the episode plot to Handler, it seems his series’ take on mass shootings could have offered American TV viewers a thought-provoking antidote at just the right time:

“The episode itself was about me, the character of Jerrod, surviving a mass shooting and him coming to the realization that, although he wasn’t physically harmed, he is still very much so a victim. We all are victims when something like this happens. We realize that we all suffer from fear — fear of going out, fear of enjoying your life — and we all suffer from the pain of knowing that families have lost loved ones. That’s what the episode is about.”



