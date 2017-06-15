DJ Khaled Rihanna Tiller – New Music Drops Tomorrow!

We’ve all be sitting at the edge of seats to hear this new music Khaled has with Bryson Tiller and Rihanna! After pics surfaced of them shooting the video, we all would like to ask Asahad what do these vocals sound like??!!

Welp! I guess we will have the answers tomorrow.

When we dropping your vocals? @rihanna — Asahd Khaled (@asahdkhaled) June 15, 2017

Will this be another Summer anthem???

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: