Jeff Johnson: “Fatherhood Is About Relationship” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In the spirit of father’s day, Jeff Johnson dedicates his 3 Things You Should Know to the significance of fatherhood. He talks about the greatest way fathers can impact their children in a positive way, protect them, and prepare them for the world. He also discusses the responsibility of fathers to create an supportive environment around their families: “our children are the sum total of the adults that are in their space.”

Most importantly, Jeff explains, it’s not too late for the fathers out there who haven’t been connecting with their children. If you are living and breathing, you’ve still got the chance to make things right. And lastly, Jeff encourages those who aren’t fathers to find someone or something to be a father to; if not children, why not an idea? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

