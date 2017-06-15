The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jeff Johnson: “Fatherhood Is About Relationship” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment


In the spirit of father’s day, Jeff Johnson dedicates his 3 Things You Should Know to the significance of fatherhood. He talks about the greatest way fathers can impact their children in a positive way, protect them, and prepare them for the world. He also discusses the responsibility of fathers to create an supportive environment around their families: “our children are the sum total of the adults that are in their space.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Most importantly, Jeff explains, it’s not too late for the fathers out there who haven’t been connecting with their children. If you are living and breathing, you’ve still got the chance to make things right. And lastly, Jeff encourages those who aren’t fathers to find someone or something to be a father to; if not children, why not an idea? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Bow Wow On Taking Time To Fully Enjoy Fatherhood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Lonzo Ball’s Father Fired Shots At Charles Barkley [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kierra Sheard Explains How Her Father Inspired Her Song “Hang On” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

9 photos Launch gallery

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

Continue reading Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

Celebrities are always in the limelight, but to their children, they’re just plain old Dad. Scroll through this photo gallery to see all your favorite celebrity fathers playing the role they know best.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 17 hours ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 18 hours ago
06.16.17
Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet…
 20 hours ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 21 hours ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 3 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Photos