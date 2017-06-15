The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Kat Graham & Demetrius Shipp Jr. On Being Broke Before Landing Their Big Break [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr. came through to the morning show to talk about their roles as Jada Pinkett and Tupac, respectively, in the highly anticipated biopic “All Eyez On Me.” Demetrius talks about the video he sent the casting directors that he thinks set him apart from everyone else. Kat laughs about Demetrius’ difficult transition into Tupac with his Juice-era gumby cut, which Demetrius did not enjoy. Kat also talks about growing up admiring Jada Pinkett-Smith, and studying a whole bunch of videos, interviews and movies from the 90s in order to portray her. Demetrius discusses the pressure he put himself at the beginning of this whole process to land the role of Tupac, and why the pressure is off now.

Demetrius and Headkrack bonded over having worked side jobs at Target, while Kat Graham recalls being broke when she first booked the CW series “Vampire Diaries,” and being too stubborn to get a side job. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Photos