Steve Harvey Tells Flint, Michigan Resident to 'Enjoy Your Nice Brown Glass of Water' On Radio Show [Video]

Posted 21 hours ago
Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live

Steve Harvey is facing some serious backlash for comments he made about the Flint Water crisis on his morning radio show after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost in game five of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

Steve, who is a Cleveland fan, took a call from a man who said he was from Flint, who told Steve that Cleveland didn’t ‘deserve jack.’

That’s when Steve decided to go for the gut and make a distasteful joke about the caller’s lack of clean water due to the Flint Water crisis.

“I wasn’t talking about the city of Flint,” Steve told his co-hosts, “I was talking about him.”

He continued on to say, “He gone call in and say Cleveland don’t deserve jack and he over their bathing in all that silver water.”

The caller was still on the line at this point and told Steve he was Dee from Flinttown.

Before taking the next caller Steve told the caller there was “one more thing.”

“Go ahead,” the caller said.

“Enjoy your nice brown glass of water,” Steve finished.

