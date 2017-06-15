Fasho Celebrity News
Bomb Scare At The Port Of Charleston Evacuated

Posted 32 mins ago
A terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina was evacuated and closed last night after a report of a “dirty bomb” inside a shipping container.

Authorities received a warning that there was a bomb on board the ship, Maersk Memphis. The terminal was evacuated as federal authorities and bomb squads investigated. Nothing suspicious was found and after several hours, the terminal was reopened. Authorities say the “original reporting source of the threat” has been detained for questioning. (Reuters)

  • Authorities carefully inspect every container that comes through the country’s ports.
  • The ship that was investigated had arrived from New York.
  • It’s not known if the bomb threat was reported as a hoax or if someone was really concerned about the contents of the container.
Continue reading Bomb Scare At The Port Of Charleston Evacuated

Photos