Bomb Scare At The Port Of Charleston Evacuated

A terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina was evacuated and closed last night after a report of a “dirty bomb” inside a shipping container.

Authorities received a warning that there was a bomb on board the ship, Maersk Memphis. The terminal was evacuated as federal authorities and bomb squads investigated. Nothing suspicious was found and after several hours, the terminal was reopened. Authorities say the “original reporting source of the threat” has been detained for questioning. (Reuters)

Fasho Thoughts:

Authorities carefully inspect every container that comes through the country’s ports.

The ship that was investigated had arrived from New York.