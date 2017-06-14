Fasho Celebrity News
It’s Official May Weather Vs McGregor!!! Who Wins??? [POLL]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 53 mins ago
It’s official the fight of the century is going down August 26th in Vegas. May Weather Vs McGregor … May Weather put the video up via his IG Page. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. The Ticket prices have not been set yet.

Who do you think will win? Take the poll below!

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Continue reading It's Official May Weather Vs McGregor!!! Who Wins??? [POLL]

