SharifDKingShow Wale ft J Balvin- “Colombia Heights” (Video)

Folarin recently dropped his “shine” album which didnt do too well in terms of sales however it’s still standing it’s ground as a solid music piece. This time around, Folarin & J Balvin link up to bring out the spanish vibe with their “Colombia Heights” collaboration. Watch the creative spin from your lens as Folarin & J Balvin introduce of a bunch of tripped out scenes. You have to love the golden statue models that bring more life to the already dope “Colombia Heights” visual. This is a whole new vibe from wale and i believe this style could be the winning formula to more success for wale.
Wale’s “Shine” Signing Party At Ubiq
