#SharifDKingShow Wale ft J Balvin- "Colombia Heights" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 32 mins ago
Folarin recently dropped his "shine" album which didnt do too well in terms of sales however it's still standing it's ground as a solid music piece. This time around, Folarin & J Balvin link up to bring out the spanish vibe with their "Colombia Heights" collaboration. Watch the creative spin from your lens as Folarin & J Balvin introduce of a bunch of tripped out scenes. You have to love the golden statue models that bring more life to the already dope "Colombia Heights" visual. This is a whole new vibe from wale and i believe this style could be the winning formula to more success for wale.

 

 

Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At Ubiq

Wale’s “Shine” Signing Party At Ubiq

Wale’s “Shine” Signing Party At Ubiq

 

Colombia Heights , j balvin , shining , Wale

Photos