Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit the White House

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty


Your 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have made it quite clear how they feel about the current occupant in the White House.

According to reports, the team voted unanimously to skip the traditional trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. this year. Soon after their victory celebrations Monday night, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and company reportedly decided as a group that they were not trying to visit President Trump.

“NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports,” CNBC’s Josh Brown tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Not even DMV native and Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who gave his Maryland hometown of Seat Pleasant and Prince George’s County a shoutout after the game, is willing to visit POTUS in his own backyard.

The Warriors were all smiles when they visited President Barack Obama at the White House after winning the championship in 2015.


 

