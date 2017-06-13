The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Blackest Movie Of All Time Is Here [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
The Black Panther film that we’ve all been waiting for is finally coming to theaters in February 2018. Over the weekend, the trailer came out, and racked up 89 million views in the first 24 hours. The movie stars Michael B. Jordan, and features an all-star cast of black Hollywood’s heaviest hitters.

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

June 13: This Day in Black Music History

June 13: This Day in Black Music History

June 13: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

