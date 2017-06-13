The Blackest Movie Of All Time Is Here [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Black Panther film that we’ve all been waiting for is finally coming to theaters in February 2018. Over the weekend, the trailer came out, and racked up 89 million views in the first 24 hours. The movie stars Michael B. Jordan, and features an all-star cast of black Hollywood’s heaviest hitters.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Black Men Talk About How Much They Love Black Women [VIDEO]

RELATED: What’s The Blackest Category At The 2016 Emmy Awards? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black People Don’t Need White Permission To Protest [EXCLUSIVE]