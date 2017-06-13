Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho The Warriors Are Champs Again!!!

Posted 3 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors won their second NBA title in three years on Monday night by closing out the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 on Monday night.

The Warriors won the title over the Cavs in 2015, but LeBron James and the Cavs came back to take the trophy in 2016. In the rubber match, Kevin Durant made the difference. Golden State picked him up as a free agent last summer and he helped lead the Warriors through a nearly perfect post-season, with their only loss coming Friday in Cleveland.

On Monday night, they were back in Oakland and the Warriors were unstoppable. Durant racked up 39 points on his way to win his first title. Steph Curry had 34 and Andre Iguodala added 20.

LeBron was the game’s high-scorer with 41, while Kyrie Irving had 26 and JR Smith had 25, but that wasn’t enough for the Cavs. Monday night — and 2017 — belonged to the Warriors. (Los Angeles Times)

Talk About It:

  • With the addition of Durant, Golden State is too deep to be beaten.
  • It’ll be interesting to see if the Cavs try to bring in another big gun for next season.
  • Is LeBron still the league’s best or does that title now belong to Durant?
