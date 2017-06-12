News & Gossip
REMY MA TAKES MORE SHOTS AT NICKI MINAJ!!! (VIDEO)

Written By: DJ J.Dough

Posted 1 hour ago
Roc Nation's Pre-GRAMMY Brunch - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

I Don’t know if we will every get them to get along! Well Remy Ma DAM SHO aint letting up off of Nicki. Yesterday Remy hit the stage at summer jam in New York. Let’s just say she still got it out for Nicki. Check out the video below.

Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Photos