REMY MA TAKES MORE SHOTS AT NICKI MINAJ!!! (VIDEO)

I Don’t know if we will every get them to get along! Well Remy Ma DAM SHO aint letting up off of Nicki. Yesterday Remy hit the stage at summer jam in New York. Let’s just say she still got it out for Nicki. Check out the video below.
