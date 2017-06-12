Forbes Named Highest Paid Celebrity List!!!

Finally Forbes Magazine revealed their list of the highest paid celebrities in 2017, and Sean Diddy Combs came in at the top with $130 million on the books in a 12 month period.
Beyonce came in second at $105 million; JK Rowling in third with $105 million; Drake in fourth with $94 million; and Cristiano Ronaldo in fifth at $93 million.
In order, The Weeknd, Howard Stern, Coldplay, James Patterson, and LeBron James made up the rest of the top 10.
Source: forbes.com
