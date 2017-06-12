Tony Awards Recap

Bette Midler and Dear Evan Hansen were big winners Sunday at the Tony Awards. Midler won best musical actress for her role in the revival of Hello, Dolly! The production also won the award for Best Musical Revival.

Taking the night’s biggest award, Best Musical, was Dear Evan Hansen, an off-Broadway production about a young man battling shyness.

Kevin Spacey hosted and late-night host Stephen Colbert announced the nominees for Best Musical Revival, using his stage time to take a shot at President Trump. Colbert said, “It’s been a great year for revivals in general, especially that one they revived down in Washington, D.C. It started off-Broadway in the ’80s. Way off Broadway, over on 5th Avenue, huge production values. A couple of problems: the main character is totally unbelievable, and the hair and makeup: yeesh. This D.C. production is supposed to have a four-year run, but reviews have not been kind. Could close early. We don’t know, we don’t know. Best of luck to everyone involved.” (Rolling Stone)

Talk About It:

Midler won a special Tony in 1974, but this is her first competitive win on the show.

In her acceptance speech, Midler said, “I’d like to thank all the Tony voters, many of whom I’ve actually dated.”

Does the rest of America care about the Tonys or is that just an awards show for high-brown New Yorkers?