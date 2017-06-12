Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Tony Awards Recap

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Bette Midler and Dear Evan Hansen were big winners Sunday at the Tony Awards. Midler won best musical actress for her role in the revival of Hello, Dolly! The production also won the award for Best Musical Revival.

Taking the night’s biggest award, Best Musical, was Dear Evan Hansen, an off-Broadway production about a young man battling shyness.

Kevin Spacey hosted and late-night host Stephen Colbert announced the nominees for Best Musical Revival, using his stage time to take a shot at President Trump. Colbert said, “It’s been a great year for revivals in general, especially that one they revived down in Washington, D.C. It started off-Broadway in the ’80s. Way off Broadway, over on 5th Avenue, huge production values. A couple of problems: the main character is totally unbelievable, and the hair and makeup: yeesh. This D.C. production is supposed to have a four-year run, but reviews have not been kind. Could close early. We don’t know, we don’t know. Best of luck to everyone involved.” (Rolling Stone)

Talk About It:

  • Midler won a special Tony in 1974, but this is her first competitive win on the show.
  • In her acceptance speech, Midler said, “I’d like to thank all the Tony voters, many of whom I’ve actually dated.”
  • Does the rest of America care about the Tonys or is that just an awards show for high-brown New Yorkers?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

2016 Tony Awards: Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals

18 photos Launch gallery

2016 Tony Awards: Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals

Continue reading Tony Awards Recap

2016 Tony Awards: Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals

Awards , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , recap , Tony

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Nick Gordon Arrested For Abusing His New…
 1 day ago
06.11.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 1 day ago
06.11.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 1 day ago
06.11.17
Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 4 days ago
06.09.17
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 4 days ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 4 days ago
06.09.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 4 days ago
06.09.17
Photos